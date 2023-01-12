BrazilBrazil

Supreme starts renovation of plenary facilities

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) began renovating the facilities of the headquarters building, one of the buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes that was vandalized during the anti-democratic acts on Sunday (8).

The court’s plenary hall is located in the building, which should be ready for operation on February 1, when face-to-face sessions will resume after the recess of the works.

Maintenance teams are carrying out repairs on the benches and chairs used by ministers, on electrical installations, in addition to cleaning graffiti and broken glass. Artwork will also be restored.

Yesterday (11), teams from the Federal Police concluded the investigation work. Around 50 experts collected fingerprints, genetic material, footprints and other objects that will help identify those responsible for the depredation. The report must be delivered within 30 days.

From now on, Supreme Court officials will work on the inventory of damaged objects to calculate damages.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

