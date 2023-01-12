Anderson Torres will return to Brazil “as soon as possible”, says lawyer

The defense of the former Security Secretary of the Federal District, Anderson Torres, informed that his client will return from the United States to Brazil, as soon as he gets a seat on a flight. Lawyer Demóstenes Torres, who is part of the former secretary’s defense, attributed his client’s difficulty in returning to the country to a breakdown in the US flight control system.

“The information we have is that he is trying to buy a ticket and intends to return to Brazil as soon as possible, to comply with the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes – a decision that was supported [pelos demais ministros do] Federal Supreme Court”, said Demóstenes to the Brazil Agency, at the end of the morning of today (12). According to the lawyer, Anderson Torres may still travel this Thursday.

A career federal delegate and former Minister of Justice and Public Security in the Bolsonaro government, Anderson Torres took over as Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District on the 2nd. Four days later, after replacing occupants of key positions in security, he traveled on vacation to the United States.

On Sunday (8), vandals and scammers who participated in anti-democratic acts invaded and destroyed the Planalto Palace and the buildings of the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), highlighting the flaws in the security scheme set up.

Vacation and dismissal

While the insufficient police force mobilized tried to contain the advance of the crowd using tear gas and moral effect bombs, Anderson Torres used his personal Twitter account to, from a distance, classify as “regrettable” and “inconceivable” the scenes transmitted not only by the press, but also by people who used social networks to show the depredation of public property. Also via Twitter, the former secretary said he had determined that all members of the Military Police and Civil Police would act “firmly” to urgently restore order.

Anderson Torres claims to have traveled on vacation. However, the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, has already said that the pre-scheduled vacation by the former secretary would only start on Monday (9) and that, therefore, it was up to him to command the district security forces. responsible for ostensive policing on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

Still on Sunday afternoon, while scenes of vandalism spread across the world, Governor Ibaneis Rocha announced the resignation of Anderson Torres. Subsequently, the governor himself ended up removed from office for 90 days, by decision of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, who attributed to Ibaneis and Torres “negligence and omission”.

Prison

Moraes also ordered the arrest of Torres and the former commander of the DF Military Police, Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira, responsible for ostensive local patrolling. Vieira, who commanded the troop that acted during the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers, was exonerated from his position on the last 9th and arrested on the last Tuesday (10th).

With the temporary removal of Ibaneis, the deputy governor, Celina Leão, temporarily took over the government of the Federal District. In addition, on Sunday night, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decreed federal intervention in public security in the Federal District until the next 31st.

Pointing out the need to “contain the serious compromise of public order in the DF, marked by violence against public buildings”, Lula appointed the executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Cappelli, as intervenor.