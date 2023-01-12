Batch of 754 thousand doses of Coronavac will reinforce vaccination of children

The Ministry of Health received today (11) 754 thousand doses of Coronavac to reinforce vaccination against covid-19. Delivery is part of an additive contract signed with the Butantan Institute and, according to the folder, a new additive should be signed in the coming days, guaranteeing the purchase of 2.6 million doses in total.

According to the ministry, the doses already delivered are under review by the National Institute for Quality Control in Health and will be distributed in the coming days.

The first doses should be used to continue the immunization of children aged 3 to 11 years. According to the folder, the vaccine doses will be distributed isonomically, as requested by each federative entity and the target audience calculation.

Moving average of deaths

The ministry reported that, this Thursday, the country recorded the biggest drop in the moving average of deaths from covid-19 since November 17, 2022. To maintain the downward trend, the ministry reiterates the importance of booster doses, including for children, “ensuring more effective protection against the coronavirus”.

“All immunizers approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for use in Brazil are safe and have proven effectiveness”, he reinforced.