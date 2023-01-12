Luisa Stefani decides Adelaide WTA 500 doubles title tonight

The campinense Luisa Stefani enters the court this Thursday (12), at 22:30 (Brasília time), to decide the doubles title of the WTA 500 of Adelaide (Australia), alongside the North American Taylor Townsend. This morning, they secured their place in the final after defeating the Czechs Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova by 2 sets to 0 (6/2 and 6/3).

“We played very well, our best game so far. Very consistent the whole game, we served well, we returned well, we volleyed well. A very clean game and very happy to go to another final, especially in this beginning of the season”, said the Brazilian after the classification.

Stefani and Townsend will face Kazakh Elena Ruybakina and Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the Adelaide final. This is the Brazilian’s first tournament with the American partner, and the 14th final in her career. Stefani returned to the circuit in September, towards the end of the 2022 season, a year after right knee surgery. Since then, she has won three doubles titles: WTA 250 in Chennai (India, WTA 1000 in Guadalajara (Mexico) and WTA 125 in Montevideo (Uruguay).

Brazilians fall in the quarterfinals

Also this morning, Beatriz Haddad, number 15 in the world ranking, stopped in the quarterfinals of the WTA in Adelaide. The Brazilian fought an intense battle against the Spaniard Paula Badosa (11th), but ended up overcome, after 2h34min, by 2 sets to 0, with partials of 7/6 (7-5) and 7/5.

These shots have us begging for a rewind ⏪#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/d99hUZnQu2 — wta (@WTA) January 12, 2023

In the men’s category, the duo of Gaucho Rafael Matos and Spaniard Davi Veja were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 in Adelaide, after defeat by 2 sets to 0 (6/3 and 6/4) to Croatian Ivan Dodig and North American Austin Krajicek.

Pigossi out of Australian Open

Laura Pigossi, 28, from São Paulo, lost last night (11) the last match in the qualifier that would guarantee a place at the Australian Open. After winning the first set by 3/6 against the Dutch Arianne Hartono, Pigossi lost the following partials by 6/2 and 6/4.