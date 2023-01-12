WHO warns of rise of covid-19 in Chinese holiday period

Chinese people are worried about passing on Covid-19 to their elderly relatives as they plan to return to their hometowns for the holiday period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the season can trigger a violent outbreak of the virus.

The Lunar New Year holiday, which officially begins on January 21, resumes after China abandoned a strict virus control regime last month – with lockdowns en masse – which generated widespread frustration and led to historic protests.

The measure allows the virus to circulate among a population of 1.4 billion people who lack natural immunity, having been protected from the infection since it first emerged in late 2019, and includes many elderly people who are not fully vaccinated.

The outbreak spreading from China‘s megacities to rural areas with scarcer medical resources is overwhelming hospitals and crematoria.

With little official data from China, the WHO said on Wednesday that controlling the virus during the holiday period, considered the world‘s biggest annual migration of people, will be challenging.

Warnings from leading Chinese health experts advising people to avoid contact with elderly relatives during the holidays were among the most read on Weibo, a Chinese Twitter-like platform, on Thursday.

“That’s a very pertinent suggestion, go back to hometown or put seniors’ health first,” wrote one user. Another said he didn’t dare visit his grandmother and would leave gifts for her at the door.

“It’s almost New Years and I’m afraid she’s going to be lonely,” the user wrote. More than 2 billion trips are expected across China during the broader Lunar New Year period, which begins Jan. 7 and lasts for 40 days, according to the Ministry of Transport. That’s double last year’s travel volume and 70% of what was seen in 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

lack of data

Foreign governments and the WHO have criticized China for not being forthright about the scale and severity of the country’s outbreak, which has prompted several nations to impose restrictions on Chinese travellers.

The country has recorded five deaths or fewer a day over the past month, numbers inconsistent with the long lines seen at funeral homes. China did not report Covid-19 death data on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Liang Wannian, head of a panel of experts on Covid-19 under China‘s health authority, told reporters that deaths can only be accurately counted after the pandemic ends.

While international health experts have predicted at least 1 million deaths related to the disease this year, China has recorded just over 5,000 since the start of the pandemic, a fraction of what other countries have reported as they reopen their economies.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.