Djokovic faces Carballés Baena in Australian Open opener

Serbia's Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a 10th Australian Open title against Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena, while world No.

Going for a 🔟th title at Melbourne Park! Novak starts his run against Roberto Carballes Baena. #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/IFqCdU4mBu — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 12, 2023

Defending champion Rafael Nadal will be looking for his first win of 2023 when he starts against Britain’s Jack Draper as the No. 1 seed looks to put an injury-plagued 2022 and shaky start to the new season behind him.

The Spaniard won last year’s title in an epic final, defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev, who will face American Marcos Giron in his debut. No. 2 seed Casper Ruud, a two-time Grand Slam runner-up last year, will play Czech Tomas Machac.

Poland’s Swiatek, who has dominated women’s tennis following the retirement last year of Australia’s Ash Barty following her Melbourne Park triumph, will begin her quest for a fourth Grand Slam title with a potentially tricky clash with Niemeier.

No. 2 in the women’s ranking, Tunisian Ons Jabeur, will start her latest bid to become the first Arab player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she faces Slovenian Tamara Zidansek. Jabeur was runner-up at both Wimbledon and the US Open last year.

Former Australian champions Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka will face each other in the first round.

