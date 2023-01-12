US airlines expect to resume operations this Thursday

Airlines in the United States (USA) expect operations to return to normal this Thursday (12). The US aviation agency (FAA) is trying to identify the cause of the outage in the computer system, which prevented flights across the country, and is working to prevent it from happening again.

Despite that, 511 US flights were delayed and 63 were canceled as of today, according to FlightAware.

Yesterday, more than 11,300 flights were delayed or canceled, in the first episode of suspension of domestic flights in the country in almost two decades.

Major US carriers including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines said they expected normal operations on Thursday.

A glitch in the FAA’s computer system prevented airports from displaying up-to-date safety notices, which alert pilots to potential dangers such as runway closures, equipment and construction disruptions, which forced flights to stop.

A preliminary analysis traced the problem to a damaged database file. According to FAA officials, there was no evidence of an electronic attack and an investigation is ongoing.

