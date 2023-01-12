Volume of services is stable in November

The volume of services in Brazil did not show variation in the passage for November 2022. According to the Monthly Services Survey (PMS), the sector is 10.7% above the pre-pandemic level (February 2020) and 0.5% below the record level, registered in September 2022.

Compared to November 2021, the sector grew by 6.3%. There were also hikes in the index accumulated in the year (8.5%) and in 12 months (8.7%).

in the passage of october to november, three of the five investigated activities had a drop: information and communication (-0.7%), other services (-2.2%) and services provided to families (-0.8%).

On the other hand, transport grew by 0.3%, while professional, administrative and complementary services grew by 0.2%.

Nominal revenue fell by 0.2% compared to October and increased by 12% compared to November 2021 and 16% in the year and 12 months.