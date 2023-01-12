Ukrainian troops hold out at Soledar; Russia increases contingent

Russia is expanding its contingent in Ukraine, but Ukrainian forces are fighting fiercely over the eastern town of Soledar, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Thursday.

She said in an interview that the number of Russian military units in Ukraine had increased from 250 a week ago to 280 in Moscow‘s bid to win the “strategic initiative”.

“The fighting is fierce towards Soledar,” Malyar said. “They [os russos] are moving over their own corpses.”

“Russia is leading its own people to slaughter by the thousands, but we are holding back,” he added.

Another senior Ukrainian official, Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov, said in the same interview that the military situation in the country remains “difficult”, with the heaviest fighting on the eastern front.

Russian forces are trying to cut the Ukrainian lines and encircle the troops, Gromov said.

He also said that the danger of an attack launched by Biorussia, a Russian ally in northern Ukraine, could remain throughout this year.

