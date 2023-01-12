The death toll in protests in southern Peru rises to 48

One protester died in the southern Peruvian city of Cuzco, bringing the death toll in anti-government protests to 48, the Regional Health Service said.

Leftist MP Ruth Luque said the latest victim, Remo Candia Guevara, leader of the Urinsaya Ccollana peasant community in Anta province, died in a hospital in Cuzco.

According to the People’s Office, 40 protesters have died since the start of the protests in direct clashes with security forces, as well as a police officer, while seven more have lost their lives “due to traffic accidents and incidents related to the blockade” of roads. .

The Regional Directorate of Health of Cuzco reported, in a report, that at least 22 people were injured that Wednesday in anti-government protests in the city, including seven police officers.

The demonstrations brought together hundreds of people, mostly peasants from the interior, in the capitals of the regions of Cuzco, Ayacucho, Apurimac, Arequipa and Tacna, the last one on the border with Chile.

In Cuzco, dozens of people tried to reach the international airport, the second busiest in the country, which is guarded by a large contingent of police, including anti-riot vehicles.

Although the vast majority of protests take place in the south, in the region of San Martín, in the north, demonstrators blocked a section of the region’s main highway along the Amazon.

They demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the dissolution of Congress, general elections and a constituent assembly, after the deaths of 17 civilians and a policeman in the city of Juliaca (South), on Monday alone (9).

