Russia calls UN Security Council meeting

The permanent representative of Russia at the United Nations UN), Dimitri Polianski, announced that the Security Council of the institution will hold a meeting on Ukraine next week, at the request of Moscow.

“I will not go into detail about what will happen in the Security Council – at our suggestion – on Ukraine at the beginning of next week: let our opponents live in ignorance for the time being,” Polianski said on Wednesday (11) at the Telegram platform.

Russia has also convened for January 20 another meeting, this one informal, of the UN Security Council on the Ukrainian bombing, in December, of areas controlled by Russian forces in the Donbass region, in the east of Ukraine.

According to Polianski, Russia decided to convene the meeting because today the Security Council will discuss, at Japan‘s request, “the rule of law among nations” and, this Friday, the situation in Ukraine.

The Russian diplomat said he feared that the discussion would take place with anti-Russian tones.

“Our former Western partners will do everything possible to prove that all the world‘s problems started precisely on February 24, 2022. Of course we will oppose it,” Polianski said.

The military offensive, launched on February 24 by Russia in Ukraine, has already caused the flight of more than 14 million people – 6.5 million internally displaced and more than 7.9 million to European countries -, according to the latest UN data.

