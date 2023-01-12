BrazilBrazil

Mega-Sena draws this Thursday prize estimated at R$ 16 million

The Mega-Sena draws this Thursday (12) an accumulated prize estimated at R$ 16 million.

The six dozens of the 2,554 contest will be drawn, starting at 8 pm (Brasília time) at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, in the city of São Paulo, with a live broadcast on the Caixa channel on YouTube.

This is the second draw of the Mega Week of Summer, which offers an extra opportunity for the gambler, with three draws. The next contest, number 2,555, will take place on Saturday (14).

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets across the country or online.

The minimum bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

