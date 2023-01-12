Copinha group stage ends with draw between Inter and Oeste

Internacional and Oeste did not go beyond 0-0, on the night of this Wednesday (11) at Arena Barueri, in the match that ended the first phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. With this result, Colorado advances to the second stage of the competition as leader of Group 24 with seven points.

All the same as in the last game of the first phase!#Copinha23

📷 Anderson Romão/Oeste FC pic.twitter.com/OTQlANbN48 — Cup (@Cup) January 12, 2023

With this, Internacional takes on Aster in the second phase of the competition, next Friday (13). On the same day, Oeste, which was second in the bracket, takes on Ska Brazil.

Stumble do Santos

The one who stumbled this Wednesday was Santos, who, playing at the Bruno José Daniel stadium, lost 3-0 to Santo André, who closed the first phase of the Copinha, the most traditional youth tournament in Brazilian football, at the top of Group 26 .

Three points and Ramalhão leading Group 26!#Copinha23

📷Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC pic.twitter.com/8B3qvXmb8f — Cup (@Cup) January 12, 2023

With that, Peixe faces EC São Bernardo in the second phase of the competition, while Santo André receives Bahia.

Other results

Alecrim-RN 0 x 5 XV de Piracicaba

National 3 x 0 Youth

São Raimundo-RR 1 x 2 Falcon-SE

Rosário Central-SE 4 x 0 Fluminense-PI