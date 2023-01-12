Influential English rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies aged 78

Jeff Beck, the influential English guitarist who rose to fame with The Yardbirds before embarking on a solo career, has died aged 78, his family announced on social media on Wednesday.

He died peacefully on Tuesday after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, his family said.

Beck has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice: in 1992 for his work with The Yardbirds and as a solo artist in 2009. In 2015, Rolling Stone magazine ranked Beck as the fifth greatest guitarist of all time, a position ahead of blues icon BB King.

In 2022, Beck released his latest album: “18”, a 13-track collection consisting mostly of covers featuring Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

“We slowly built songs that we just liked. We didn’t actually do any design”, said Beck at the time.

Born in Wallington, England, Beck won his first Grammy Award in 1985 with the instrumental “Escape”. The artist would win seven more gold-plated statuettes in his career.

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi mourned Beck’s death on Twitter, saying he was shocked to learn of his death.

“Jeff was such a nice person and a great guitar player, iconic and genius — there will never be another Jeff Beck,” wrote Iommi. “His playing was very special and distinctly brilliant! He will be missed.”

Jimmy Page, guitarist for Led Zeppelin and also a former member of the Yardbirds, paid tribute to Beck by saying that his technique was unique and his imagination limitless.

“The six-string warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel the music of the ethereal,” he said. “Jeff, I will miss him, along with his millions of fans.”

