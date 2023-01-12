BrazilBrazil

Withdrawal of gigogas from Barra da Tijuca should end this Thursday

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 44 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Municipal Company of Urban Cleaning of Rio de Janeiro (Comlurb) removed until the end of the afternoon of this Wednesday (11), more than 301 tons of gigogas from the sands of the beach of Barra da Tijuca, in the west zone of the city, practically with the gathering of plants from the sand.

The gigogas broke free from a containment eco-barrier in Lagoa da Tijuca, last Friday (6) and were taken through the Barra da Tijuca breakwater, entrance to the open sea for a large extension of the shore.

The gigogas are aquatic plants that develop in the contaminated environment. They are known for cleaning up water, as their roots filter organic matter. They also assist in the feeding and reproduction of various aquatic species. Its roots are used as food, protection for small fish and serve as spawning grounds.

According to Comlurb, the gigoga removal service continues, but the number of plants reaching the beach is very low, with an expected completion date of this Thursday (12)

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 44 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Influential English rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies aged 78

17 mins ago

PF interrogated and arrested 1,159 people for coup acts

1 hour ago

Minister says Brazil of the future needs to answer debts of the past

2 hours ago

Suzane Von Richthofen leaves prison and will serve time in an open regime

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.