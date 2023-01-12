Withdrawal of gigogas from Barra da Tijuca should end this Thursday

The Municipal Company of Urban Cleaning of Rio de Janeiro (Comlurb) removed until the end of the afternoon of this Wednesday (11), more than 301 tons of gigogas from the sands of the beach of Barra da Tijuca, in the west zone of the city, practically with the gathering of plants from the sand.

The gigogas broke free from a containment eco-barrier in Lagoa da Tijuca, last Friday (6) and were taken through the Barra da Tijuca breakwater, entrance to the open sea for a large extension of the shore.

The gigogas are aquatic plants that develop in the contaminated environment. They are known for cleaning up water, as their roots filter organic matter. They also assist in the feeding and reproduction of various aquatic species. Its roots are used as food, protection for small fish and serve as spawning grounds.

According to Comlurb, the gigoga removal service continues, but the number of plants reaching the beach is very low, with an expected completion date of this Thursday (12)