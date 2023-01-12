PF interrogated and arrested 1,159 people for coup acts

The Federal Police released a note last night informing that it qualified, interrogated and arrested 1,159 people for the coup acts that took place in Brasília on Sunday (8), when there was depredation and vandalism in the buildings of the National Congress, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). ) and at the Planalto Palace. These arrests are in addition to 209 carried out by the Military and Civil Police of the Federal District on Sunday itself.

These prisoners will respond, to the extent of their responsibilities, for crimes of terrorism, criminal association, attack against the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, persecution, incitement to crime, among others. They were handed over to the Civil Police of the Federal District, responsible for forwarding them to the Legal Medical Institute and, subsequently, to the prison system.

Another 684 detainees – the elderly, people with health problems, people living on the streets and parents with children – were also identified and will respond in freedom. In total, 1,843 people were taken by the Military Police of the Federal District to the National Police Academy, where all were identified by the Federal Police.

According to the note, with this, the Federal Police ended the judicial police activities determined by the STF after Sunday’s attacks.

The PF points out that, during the whole action, which lasted 57 hours and mobilized around 550 federal police, the detainees received breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner and had access to water. They also had available the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) and the Federal Public Defender’s Office.

The operation, considered the largest judicial police in the history of the PF, also had the participation of the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship, the Federal Public Ministry, the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories, the Public Defender’s Office of the Federal District, the of Ethics and the OAB Human Rights Commission, the Federal Highway Police, the National Penitentiary Department, the National Force, the Military Police of the Federal District, the Civil Police of the Federal District, the Traffic Department of the Federal District, the Human Rights of the Federal District, Secretariat for Social Development of the Federal District, the Environmental Sanitation Company of the Federal District, the Tutelary Council, the government of the Federal District, the Federal Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.