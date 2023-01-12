Suzane Von Richthofen leaves prison and will serve time in an open regime

On the afternoon of this Wednesday (11th), at 5:35 pm, inmate Suzane Louise Von Richthofen, convicted of the murder of her parents, was released from prison after the court granted her sentence progression to the open regime. According to the state government’s Penitentiary Administration Secretariat, Suzane was in the Women’s Penitentiary I Santa Maria Eufrásia Pelletier, in Tremembé. She had been in a semi-open regime since 2015.

The São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) reported that the decision was taken by the 2nd Criminal Execution Court of Taubaté in compliance with the requirements established by the Penal Execution Law. The case runs under secrecy of Justice.

Suzane was sentenced to 39 years in prison for participating in the murder of her parents in 2002. Engineer Manfred Albert and psychiatrist Marísia von Richthofen were killed at home with blows from an iron bar in a crime planned and carried out by the couple’s eldest daughter , Suzane, with the help of her then boyfriend, Daniel Cravinhos, and his brother, Cristian Cravinhos