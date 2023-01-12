CNJ: 1,400 people are arrested for attacks in Brazilia

The National Council of Justice (CNJ) informed today (11) that 1,418 people are arrested for the terrorist acts carried out in Brasília, on Sunday (8). They have already been sent to the Papuda prison and to the women’s penitentiary in Colmeia. The body is responsible for centralizing information about detainees.

Of the total number of prisoners, 222 were detained in Praça dos Três Poderes and 1,196 were in the camp set up at the Army barracks.

For humanitarian reasons, 599 people were released without the need to give testimony, including the elderly, homeless people with health problems and mothers with children.

According to the CNJ, the custody hearings of the prisoners should last until next Sunday (15).

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) created a task force to carry out the hearings, which will be held by federal judges and the Federal District Court of Justice and sent to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who will be responsible for deciding whether to maintain the prisons.

Earlier, the Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU) defended the release of hypervulnerable people and the replacement of prison with precautionary measures, such as a ban on leaving the states of origin, on attending military barracks and units, on using social media and keeping in touch. with other demonstrators who are not related.