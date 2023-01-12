BrazilBrazil

Mané Garrincha Stadium will host the Brazilian Super Cup

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced, this Wednesday afternoon (11), that the final of the Brazilian Super Cup between Palmeiras and Flamengo will be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília.

The decision, which involves Rubro-Negro (Brazilian champions) and Verdão (Brazilian Cup winners), will be played from 4:30 pm (Brasília time) on January 28th. The match had initially been scheduled for January 29, starting at 4 pm, but the change was made at the request of the stadium administration.

The Brazilian Super Cup, a competition that marks the beginning of the Brazilian football season nationwide, was played again in 2020. As in this year, Flamengo was present in all previous editions, winning in 2020 and in 2021. In 2022 the champion was Atlético-MG. Palmeiras, on the other hand, disputes the title for the second time, after the runner-up in the year 2020.

* Matter updated at 20:45 with information that the game has changed date and time.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Minister says Brazil of the future needs to answer debts of the past

3 mins ago

Suzane Von Richthofen leaves prison and will serve time in an open regime

26 mins ago

CNJ: 1,400 people are arrested for attacks in Brazilia

47 mins ago

Lula sanctions law that equates the crime of racial injury to racism

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.