Mané Garrincha Stadium will host the Brazilian Super Cup

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced, this Wednesday afternoon (11), that the final of the Brazilian Super Cup between Palmeiras and Flamengo will be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília.

The decision, which involves Rubro-Negro (Brazilian champions) and Verdão (Brazilian Cup winners), will be played from 4:30 pm (Brasília time) on January 28th. The match had initially been scheduled for January 29, starting at 4 pm, but the change was made at the request of the stadium administration.

The Brazilian Super Cup, a competition that marks the beginning of the Brazilian football season nationwide, was played again in 2020. As in this year, Flamengo was present in all previous editions, winning in 2020 and in 2021. In 2022 the champion was Atlético-MG. Palmeiras, on the other hand, disputes the title for the second time, after the runner-up in the year 2020.

* Matter updated at 20:45 with information that the game has changed date and time.