Brazil

Covid-19: Brazil has 26.4 new cases and 103 more deaths in 24 hours

Brazil registered, in 24 hours, 26,433 new cases of covid-19 and 103 more deaths from the disease, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (11) by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 695,088 have died in the country from covid-19. Confirmed cases add up to 36,578,865.
   
According to the bulletin, Since the beginning of the pandemic, 695,000 have died in the country as a result of covid-19. Confirmed cases exceed 36.5 million, and recovered patients are more than 35 million. people have recovered from the disease and 431,404 cases are being followed up. This Wednesday’s bulletin does not include updated data from Tocantins, Mato Grosso and Piauí.

States

According to available data, São Paulo has the highest number of cases (6.35 million), followed by Minas Gerais (4.11 million) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.92 million).

The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (159.8 thousand). Then come Roraima (181.4 thousand) and Amapá (183.1 thousand).

As for deaths, São Paulo has the highest number (177,740), followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,566) and Minas Gerais (64,616).

The states of Acre, with 2,041, Amapá, with 2,166, and Roraima, with 2,180, are the ones that record the lowest number of deaths as a result of the disease.

Epidemiological Bulletin 11.012023

Epidemiological bulletin 11.012023 – Ministry of Health

Vaccination

To date, 499.3 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 181.6 million with the first dose and 164.1 million with the second. The single dose was applied to 5 million people.

The first booster dose was given to 102.8 million people and the additional booster dose to 40.7 million people.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

