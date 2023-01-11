Ombudsman calls for release of elderly and mothers arrested for coup acts

The Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU) asked, today (11), the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes to release hyper-vulnerable people arrested during anti-democratic acts in Brasília, on Sunday (8).

Together with the Public Defender’s Office of the Federal District, the agency argues that the elderly, pregnant women, mothers of children under 12 years of age, and those responsible for children with disabilities may have prison replaced by precautionary measures.

“It should be clarified that it is not ignored that part of the vulnerable, notably the elderly, has already been released. However, recent documents received by the Public Defender’s Office show that there are still people in prison in this situation”, state the defenders.

The bodies suggest that measures be applied such as a ban on leaving the states of origin, attending military barracks and units, using social networks and maintaining contact with other demonstrators who are not relatives.

In a press conference, the bodies reported that they are working to ensure conditions worthy of collection, but without failing to determine responsibilities.

According to DPU’s Access to Justice secretary, Murillo Martins, 37 public defenders accompany the custody hearings that are being held.

“The work of the DPU, together with the Federal District Defender’s Office, has been aimed at strengthening the democratic rule of law, investigating responsibilities, seeking reparations and also providing procedural guarantees for people who have been arrested,” he declared.

Yesterday (10), the Federal Police reported that 1,500 people were arrested, 727 are still being held and 599 were released, including the elderly, people with health problems, homeless people and parents with children.

The STF created a task force to hold custody hearings for prisoners, which will be held by federal judges and the DF Court of Justice. Information on prisoners will be centralized at the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and sent to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who will be responsible for deciding whether to maintain prisons.