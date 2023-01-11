Hamlin leaves hospital in Buffalo nine days after suffering cardiac arrest

THE safety Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital nine days after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game and will continue her rehabilitation at home, the football team said Wednesday. .

Hamlin, 24, who was transferred to a Buffalo hospital on Monday after spending a week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, underwent a comprehensive medical evaluation and a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular tests at the Tuesday (10), doctors said.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations and, in consultation with team physicians, we are confident that Damar can safely be discharged to continue her rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” said team physician Jamie Nadler, who led the team. cared for Hamlin at the Buffalo General Medical Center, in a statement released by the Bills.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

Hamlin collapsed during a January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals moments after making a tackle, and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field as stunned players on both teams cried, prayed and hugged each other. The game was postponed and later cancelled.

