BrazilBrazil

São Paulo has the coldest start of the year since 1965, points out Inmet

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 60 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The first days of 2023 in the city of São Paulo (SP) were the coldest for a month of January since 1965. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), in midsummer, the average maximum temperature observed in the first ten days of this year was 23.9°C. It is the lowest value ever recorded for the period since 1965, when the average reached 23.8°C.

According to Inmet, in the capital and in much of the state of São Paulo, temperatures are below average, because of the South Atlantic Convergence Zone (SACZ), the result of the meeting of humid winds coming from the Atlantic, colder , passing through the eastern strip of the state, with winds coming from the Amazon Basin. “This system was enhanced by coastal waters that are colder than normal for the time of year and by areas of low pressure, thus helping to promote consecutive days of cloudy to overcast weather, expressive volumes of rain and temperatures below average”, says the note. from the institute.

Historically, the average maximum temperature that is usually recorded in the first ten days of January is around 27.9ºC.

The average minimum temperature observed in the first ten days of this year, established at 17.6ºC, is also below the historical average for the period, which is around 18.8ºC.

For the weekend, however, the expectation is for rising temperatures, but with still unstable weather, with the possibility of rain and heavy thunderstorms.

rains

According to Inmet, the accumulated rainfall recorded between the 1st and 10th of January was 79.8 millimeters (mm), a volume that is within the average for the period, around 81 mm.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 60 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Ombudsman calls for release of elderly and mothers arrested for coup acts

16 mins ago

Hamlin leaves hospital in Buffalo nine days after suffering cardiac arrest

38 mins ago

SP: city halls are warned about the risk of not complying with the Tax Law

1 hour ago

Flight stoppages could last for days after interruption in the US

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.