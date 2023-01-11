Flight stoppages could last for days after interruption in the US

Flights across the United States are slowly resuming takeoffs, and a ground outage has been lifted after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) moved to fix a problem with its system that halted all domestic travel in the country.

More than 7,300 flights were postponed and 1,100 canceled, according to the site FlightAware, in the first national flight suspension in nearly two decades, industry officials said.

The total was still rising and officials said the outage could cause delays until at least Thursday, if not longer, according to several airlines.

The cause of the problem with a pilot warning system is unclear, but officials said they had so far found no evidence of a cyberattack.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said a problem with “irregularities” in safety messages sent to pilots caused the outage.

He said the ground outage was the right decision to ensure messages were moving correctly and also said there was no direct evidence of a cyberattack.

Holidays

The outage came in a typically slow period after the holiday season, but demand remains strong, with travel returning to levels close to pre-pandemic levels.

The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic takeoffs after its pilot alert system went down and the agency had to perform a hard reset. Flights already in the air were allowed to proceed to their destinations.

A trade group representing the US travel industry, including airlines, called the failure of the FAA’s system “catastrophic”.

The disruption appeared to have limited impact on transatlantic routes, with European airlines including Lufthansa, Air France, Iberia and British Airways saying flights continued to fly in and out of the United States. Virgin Atlantic has warned that some flights may be delayed.

