BrazilBrazil

Flight stoppages could last for days after interruption in the US

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Flights across the United States are slowly resuming takeoffs, and a ground outage has been lifted after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) moved to fix a problem with its system that halted all domestic travel in the country.

More than 7,300 flights were postponed and 1,100 canceled, according to the site FlightAware, in the first national flight suspension in nearly two decades, industry officials said.

The total was still rising and officials said the outage could cause delays until at least Thursday, if not longer, according to several airlines.

The cause of the problem with a pilot warning system is unclear, but officials said they had so far found no evidence of a cyberattack.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said a problem with “irregularities” in safety messages sent to pilots caused the outage.

He said the ground outage was the right decision to ensure messages were moving correctly and also said there was no direct evidence of a cyberattack.

Holidays

The outage came in a typically slow period after the holiday season, but demand remains strong, with travel returning to levels close to pre-pandemic levels.

The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic takeoffs after its pilot alert system went down and the agency had to perform a hard reset. Flights already in the air were allowed to proceed to their destinations.

A trade group representing the US travel industry, including airlines, called the failure of the FAA’s system “catastrophic”.

The disruption appeared to have limited impact on transatlantic routes, with European airlines including Lufthansa, Air France, Iberia and British Airways saying flights continued to fly in and out of the United States. Virgin Atlantic has warned that some flights may be delayed.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Mayor of São Paulo announces actions for dependents in Cracolândia

40 mins ago

Portuguese Language Museum opens free activities of the Holiday Season

1 hour ago

European Union says prepared for long war in Ukraine

1 hour ago

OAS expresses support for the Brazilian government and repudiates coup attacks

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.