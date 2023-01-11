Mayor of São Paulo announces actions for dependents in Cracolândia

On a visit this Wednesday (11) to the Integrated Therapeutic Reception Service II (Siat) for emergency care, in Cracolândia, in the center of São Paulo, Mayor Ricardo Nunes announced actions for drug addicts in the Cracolândias. “The treatment and reception; the policeman and the question of reurbanizing the space. There are three pillars, if one fails it will not work, ”he said.

During the visit, the mayor expressed concern about the departure of delegate Roberto Monteiro de Andrade Júnior, responsible for police actions in the Cracolândia region, in office since June 2021, at the 1st Police Section, in the center of the capital.

For the mayor, the continuity of police investigation actions is fundamental. “Because if you have this drug offer the way it was, and drug dealers and the criminal organization dominating the space, you cannot have the shares. Despite the fact that at some point someone said that the work of dispersion, of taking away the nucleus of control of organized crime, was not correct, we saw the result that was correct and accurate”, he said.

“I showed the vice-governor, Felicio Ramuth, the issue of having continuity, I asked that, at least, the [delegado] Roberto Monteiro was available at the city hall”, said the mayor.

Felicio Ramuth is also responsible for managing the state’s actions in Cracolândia.

Mayor Ricardo Nunes said that among the points of the initiative between the city hall and the state government for the project to recover the city center, which will be launched on the 2nd, is the question of health. “On the issue of health, the state will offer more hospitalizations, will strengthen Cratod [Centro de Referência de Álcool Tabaco e Outras Drogas]. There is not much secret about what you have to do, what you need now is to continue what you are doing”, said the mayor.

The municipal secretary of Health, Luiz Carlos Zamarco, said that the state will optimize Cratod. “Cratod will help us with hospitalization, including those patients who have been using it for more than 10.5 years, which, according to studies, are practically 70%. This patient does not make an easy voluntary adherence, he has been in the scene of use for a long time, he does not want to be hospitalized. With this patient, we will have to work with the collaboration of Cratod, with the collaboration of the state, with the vacancies of the state. We are going to do a network of psychiatry in Cracolândia”.

Siat II

Siat II has been operating since May last year, with teams from the health and social assistance networks. They act in approaching abusive users of alcohol and other drugs in vulnerable situations.

The services are the responsibility of multidisciplinary teams, including psychologists, social workers, doctors and nurses. The teams assist drug addicts on the streets of the region and also involved in incidents at the police station.

The SIAT is installed on Rua Helvétia, one of the places where the flow of cracolândia headed after being dispersed from Praça Princesa Isabel in a police operation launched in May last year.

On Tuesday’s visit, the mayor learned about the changes in the area. “Here we had a temporary tent, now we have more suitable equipment, with better spaces to receive patients. Here we have doctors, nurses, a psychiatrist, a social worker 24 hours a day”.

The approach to the chemical dependent is made after the Detailed Term (registration of the occurrence at the police station). From there, the Siat team forwards the addict to the Emergency Care Unit – UPA III Vergueiro, where there is a consultation with a psychiatrist and a general practitioner. Afterwards, the addict goes to Cantareira Hospital to undergo detoxification. The average detox is 15 days. After this period, with the follow-up of the team, the patient goes to the long-term care service.

According to the most recent report by the Survey of Usage Scenes in Capitals (Lecuca), the influx of new visitors in 2021 was the lowest in the historical series (20.2% of new visitors), however, it showed an increase in the prevalence of visitors old (57.4% for at least 5 years and 39.2% have been in the scene for 10 years or more) and an increase in respondents living on the streets (66.3%), while 41% reported not having a support network. Of these, 40% rely only on service professionals in the region.

Lecuca is carried out by researchers from the Alcohol and Drugs Research Unit (Uniad), at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp).