Portuguese Language Museum opens free activities of the Holiday Season

The Portuguese Language Museum inaugurates tomorrow (12) the free activities of the Estação Férias – Vossas Palavras São Flâmulas, which will run until the next 28th. and readings and seek to teach, in a playful way, words in indigenous languages ​​to children.

The event is part of the cultural program related to the temporary exhibition Nhe’ẽ Porã: Memory and Transformationwhich talks about indigenous languages ​​and cultures in Brazil.

According to the museum’s technical director, Marília Bonas, the objective of Estação Férias is to bring families together around the theme of indigenous languages ​​in a playful way, presenting new ways of playing and also learning. “It is one more activity that the museum proposes to its visitors to learn and get to know the cultures of the original peoples”, she said.

Always from Thursday to Saturday, from 10 am to 5 pm, in Hall B of the museum, visitors will have access to several niches installed in the space. There will be, for example, snake pillows for young children, indigenous literature books with mats and pillows for reading and places for creating large stamps and building instruments, among others.

On Thursdays and Fridays, at four times (10:00 am, 11:00 am, 1:30 pm and 3:00 pm), the workshop Nossas Escritas São Flâmulas will be offered, in which the participant will be invited to create small flags with phrases and words painted using the stencil.

“We chose the word pennant, which is the definition of a smaller flag, which also symbolizes the territory that is so important for the original peoples to carry a message, in addition to having the power of movement, of coming and going. The public will be invited to raffle words in Guarani, knowing their meaning and to design a territory for this word to be able to survive and circulate”, explained the coordinator of Estação Férias, Ângela Castelo Branco.

On Saturdays, the Lúdica Caravan brings 20 games from different times and parts of the world, made from recyclable wood, fabric and paint. They are African, European, Asian and Amerindian games, whose origins will also be known, as monitors will be present in the space to tell the history of the games and explain the rules.

“The Lúdica Caravan was invited to occupy the territory every Saturday bringing from six to ten games, which are part of a very large research and a series of games. considered as intangible heritage by Unesco [Organização das Nações Unidas para a Educação, a Ciência e a Cultura]” said Angela.

On the anniversary of the city of São Paulo, January 25, the Coral Mirim Guarani will perform at the Museum of the Portuguese Language, which is located in Praça da Luz, in the neighborhood of the same name, in the central region of São Paulo.

