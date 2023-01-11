European Union says prepared for long war in Ukraine

The European Union (EU) is prepared for a long war in Ukraine and will support Kiev against Russian aggression for as long as necessary, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, whose country occupies the block presidency.

“Despite Russia’s continued attempts to divide us, unity within the EU and across the Atlantic has been strong. The European Union is prepared for a long war and will stand by Ukraine with political, economic, military and humanitarian support as long as necessary,” Billstrom said at a news conference.

According to the minister, the EU will continue to work on more sanctions against Moscow because of the invasion of Ukraine, after nine packages of measures approved by the bloc of 27 countries since the beginning of the invasion, in February 2022.

“Sanctions are the EU’s best tool to help Ukraine win this war, which is the ultimate goal of what we are doing,” Billstrom said.

Officials said the new sanctions could include more asset freezes and travel bans on Russian individuals involved in the war, as well as more restrictions on sales of EU products that could be used for military purposes to Russia.

“The EU stands ready to continue tightening sanctions, to ensure effective and consistent implementation of sanctions and also to prevent them from being circumvented by Russia,” Billstrom said.

