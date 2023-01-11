OAS expresses support for the Brazilian government and repudiates coup attacks

The Organization of American States (OAS) expressed support for the Brazilian government and condemned the anti-democratic acts in Brasília, last Sunday (8). The organization’s demonstration took place today (11) during an extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Council of the OAS called especially to “analyze the anti-democratic acts against the headquarters of the three branches of government of Brazil“.

Three days ago, supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro who did not accept the candidate’s defeat in the October elections took over the center of Brasília and vandalized the headquarters of the three powers. The National Congress, the Federal Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace were invaded and vandalized.

The secretary general of the OAS, Luiz Almagro, made a tough speech against the coup acts and said that the organization has the tools and democratic principles to analyze and condemn this type of threat in the hemisphere.

“When democracy is threatened, as we saw on Sunday in Brazilia, all of us must act immediately and firmly to defend democracy, investigating, denouncing and determining the responsibilities of those investigated, financiers and intellectual responsible. It is not possible for a movement to stay in front of the barracks for so long without someone financing it”, he said, referring to the Bolsonaristas camps set up after the elections, in November, in front of barracks across the country.

effective response

Almagro also said that, as Secretary General of the OAS, he immediately learned of the invasion of the buildings representing the three branches of government and that he closely followed the course of events.

“Brazilian institutions responded effectively to the situation. These situations are no longer isolated events and we clearly and energetically condemn this fascist and coup-like mobilization that threatened the three powers of Brazil”, he said. “I manifest all our solidarity with President Lula and the other powers”, he added.

The secretary general also said that last Sunday’s coup acts are part of a scenario that is also found in other countries. He highlighted that there are similarities in the way these groups act, such as the use of false news, fake news, manipulation of national symbols, non-recognition of democratic institutions and diversity.

“It was not just an attack on President Lula and the powers of Brazil. They are attacking all of us when they react in a fascist way, in an undemocratic way against sustainable development, the fight against inequality and poverty,” he said.

permanent council

The OAS was founded in 1948 and currently comprises 35 countries. The Permanent Council is composed of one representative from each country and serves as a political forum for discussion.

The call for the meeting, made the day after the terrorist acts, was requested by the Permanent Missions of Antigua and Barbuda, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, United States, Honduras, Panama and Uruguay.

In addition to the Permanent Council’s joint statement, ambassadors present at the meeting also condemned Sunday’s acts. The US ambassador, Thomas Hastings, reinforced the condemnation of anti-democratic acts in Brazil.

“We are supporting Brazil and its democratic institutions and the desire of the Brazilian people. The United States joins President Lula and the Brazilian authorities in repudiating these anti-democratic actions,” said Hastings, recalling that US President Joe Biden invited Lula to a meeting in Washington, in February, to discuss a joint agenda, including in the area of ​​peace and security.

The Chilean ambassador, Sebastián Eugenio Kraljevich Chadwick, also condemned the attacks, classifying the episode as regrettable.

“This was an attack against democracy that took place on Sunday when thousands of Bolsonaristas invaded the headquarters of the three powers, in Brasília, motivated by an imaginary fraud. [nas eleições]”, said. “This shows the dangers of the ultra-right for the world and we also have the traumatic memory of this type of invasion, there are parallels with other events”, he added referring to the invasion of the capitol, in the United States, two years ago.

The statement was followed by the Ambassador of Canada, Hugh Adsett, who stressed that the elections in Brazil were free and fair. “Canada clearly condemns the events. Canada and the international community stand with Brazil and its democratically elected government and we speak with a united voice to speak with a very clear voice that democracy must remain”, he defended.

During the meeting, the Brazilian ambassador to the OAS, Otávio Brandelli, said that the coup acts brought perplexity and sadness to the country, particularly to those who defended the Democratic State of Law.

“The regrettable and inexcusable acts of violence and vandalism perpetrated in the headquarters buildings of the three Powers, in Brazilia, constitute a disrespect to universal democratic values ​​and will not be tolerated by the Brazilian state”, he said.

Brandelli mentioned the support received by the Brazilian government from other countries, remembering that several international organizations condemned the attacks that, according to him, shocked Brazil and the world. The ambassador also stated that those responsible for the attacks will be punished, in accordance with the law.

“Brazil has just held broad, free and democratic elections that were welcomed and celebrated by the international community as a whole. The inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva constituted a celebration of democracy with the expressive presence of more than 60 high-level international delegations”, he said. “Those responsible for violent acts will be identified and treated with the rigor of the law, within due process of law. The state will respond to the height of the crimes committed, ”he said.