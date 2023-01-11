Tebet announces secretaries of the Ministry of Planning and Budget

A diverse team, with different lines of thought, and acting in harmony with other ministries in the economic area. So the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, announced the five secretaries of the folder.

At the announcement ceremony, she compared the team to “a choir”, in which the names complement each other, even with different economic thoughts. “The greatest score is with the President of the Republic, maestro mór Lula”, she declared.

“I also tried, in this diversity, to bring different lines of economic thought. The different ones that will make it possible for us to reach a common denominator and not make mistakes. They are schools with different thoughts, we have UnB [Universidade de Brasília]PUC-RJ [Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro]we have Insper, Unicamp [Universidade de Campinas]apart from all the international experience”, said the minister.

One of Simone Tebet’s first missions in the portfolio is the elaboration of the Pluriannual Plan (PPA) 2024-2027, which establishes spending priorities for the next four years. According to her, there is a need to implement a policy to monitor expenses and public policies carried out by other ministries.

“This is a technical body, so the decisions are technical first. After a political analysis together with the Civil House, with the other ministries, we will always be discussing the relevance and priorities of public policies to lead to the final decision of the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva”, explained the minister.

Check out the names of the new secretaries:

• Executive Secretary: Gustavo Guimarães, servant of the Central Bank, parliamentary secretary in the Senate since January 2022 and former Secretary of Evaluation, Planning, Energy and Lottery of the Ministry of Economy. The executive secretary coordinates the functioning of the ministry and acts as number two in the portfolio.

• Federal Budget Secretariat: Paulo Bijos, Budget and Financial Inspection consultant for the Chamber of Deputies since 2016, former Senate consultant and former auditor of the São Paulo State Court of Auditors. Body in charge of drawing up the Budget and defining the need for any contingencies (blocking) of expenditures to meet fiscal targets.

• Secretary of Planning: Leany Lemos, Secretary of Planning for the Federal District, in the government of Rodrigo Rollemberg (2015-2018). She held the same role in the government of Rio Grande do Sul in Eduardo Leite’s first term and president of the Regional Development Bank of the Extreme South (BRDE) since December 2020.

• Secretariat for Monitoring and Evaluation for the Improvement of Public Policy, Sérgio Firpo, economist at Insper. The Secretariat will be in charge of monitoring public spending and identifying the need for eventual changes in government policies and programs.

• Secretariat for Economic Affairs, Development, External Financing and National Integration: Renata Amaral, PhD in International Trade Law, working at the World Trade Organization (WTO). The body authorizes multilateral financing, such as the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank.