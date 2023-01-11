Stefani’s duo goes to the semi and Bia Haddad to the quarterfinals at the WTA in Adelaide

Brazilian tennis shone early this Wednesday (11) in Adelaide (Australia) in the last tournaments (women and men) before the opening of the first Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Open, next Sunday (15). The duo of Stefani from Campinas and North American Taylor Townsend advanced to the semifinal of the WTA 500 by defeating favorites Demi Schuurs (Netherlands) and Desirae Krawcyk, by 2 sets to 1, with partials of 6/3, 4/6 and 10/ 7. Stefani and Townsend will look for a place in the final later, at 23h (Brasília time) against the Czechs Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova.

IT’S WEDNESDAY! 🎾🇧🇷 Bia Haddad Maia is in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 in Adelaide 🇦🇺 Victory by 2 to 0 (6/4 and 7/5) over Amanda Anisimova 🇺🇸 Bia remains undefeated in 2023 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/CnBN4iaWSY — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) January 11, 2023

Left-handed Beatriz Haddad, number 15 in the world, also did well, who secured her presence in the singles quarterfinals of the WTA 500 in Adelaide, after overcoming the North American Amanda Anisimova (29th in the world ranking). Haddad won by 2 sets to 1 (6/4 and 7/5), after two hours of confrontation. In the quarterfinals, the Brazilian will face the winner of the duel between the Spanish Paula Bardosa (key 9) and the Estonian Kaia Kanepi.

🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 Haddad Maia takes down Anisimova in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals. She’ll meet the winner of Badosa/Kanepi next!#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/JZgSbs919M — wta (@WTA) January 11, 2023

In the men’s dispute, the partnership of Rafael Matos from Rio Grande do Sul with the Spaniard David Vega qualified for the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 in Adelaide. In the pair’s first match of the season, Matos and Vega (7th seeds) defeated Australians Jeremy Beale and Luke Saville by 2 sets to 1 (partials of 7/5, 3/6 and 10/7). The next opponents will be the Croatian Ivan Dodig in partnership with the American Austin Krajicek.

The duo of Marcelo Melo and the American Mackenzie McDonald stopped in the round of 16 in Adelaide, when they lost to the partnership of the British Lloyd Glasspool and the Finnish Harri Heliovaara by 2 sets to 0, partials of 7/6 (7-3) and 6/3.

Pigossi, one win away from the Australian Open

Laura Pigossi from São Paulo, seed 11, advanced to the third and final round of qualifying for the Australian Open. The Japanese Japanese Misaki Doi, opponent who would face last night (10) for the second round, withdrew from the dispute.

Bronze in doubles at the Tokyo Olympics alongside Luisa Stefani, the São Paulo native competed in the Australian Open qualifier last year, but lost on her debut. Months later, she competed for the first time in a Grand Slam at the Wimbledon Tournament, the most traditional on the circuit.