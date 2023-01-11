Comlurb collects 22 tons of garbage in a dismantled camp in Rio

The Municipal Urban Cleaning Company of Rio de Janeiro (Comlurb) removed 22.4 tons of garbage, which remained in Praça Duque de Caxias, in front of the Comando Militar do Leste (CML), in the center of the capital, after vacating a camp set up by extremists at the end of November last year.

The area was cleaned and the material collected early this Wednesday (11). There were still pieces of clothing and a large number of pallets, which are wooden pallets normally used for moving loads in warehouses, but which, during the occupation, served as a basis for setting up tents. “The Company carried out the service at the request of the Command, since the area is the responsibility of the Brazilian Army. The Command only activated Comlurb after the military concluded the first disassembly at the end of last night (01/10)”, reported Comlurb.

According to the company, the services, which included mechanized removal, hydraulic washing and manual sweeping, were carried out by a team of 23 sweepers, two supervisors, one operator and ten drivers. A wheel loader, two compactor trucks and five dump trucks were also used at work.

“It took 17 trips to complete the material collection. Finally, hydraulic cleaning was carried out with reused water and detergent using two water trucks and a motor-pump van, with 25,200 liters of reused water having been used”, added Comlurb.

Vacancy



Only mud remained in the area where the camp was located, in front of the Eastern Military Command – Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brazil

Those encamped began to leave the site on Monday (9), after determination by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, in the early hours of that day, for “eviction and total dissolution, in 24 hours, of the camps held in the vicinity of headquarters and other military units to carry out anti-democratic acts”.

Moraes also determined the arrest of those encamped: “arrest in flagrante delicto of its participants for committing the crimes set forth in Articles 2, 3, 5 and 6 (terrorist acts, including preparatory acts) of Law No. 288 (criminal association), 359-L (violent abolition of the democratic rule of law) and 359-M (coup d’état), 147 (threat), 147-A, § 1, III (persecution), 286 (incitement to crime )”.

According to the minister, the eviction should “be carried out by the military police of the states and the Federal District, with the support of the National Force and the Federal Police, if necessary, and the governor of the state and the DF must be summoned to carry out the decision under penalty of personal liability”.