Itamaraty formalizes Belém as a candidate to host COP30

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced today (11) that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has formalized the candidacy of Belém to host the COP30, in 2025. said on his Twitter profile.

“I made a commitment in Egypt, at COP27, that COP30 could be held in Brazil. I was happy when our minister [das Relações Exteriores] Mauro Vieira formalized the city of Belém. I want us to be there for a beautiful COP”, said Lula, on video, accompanied by the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho.

In the same video, Helder highlighted the importance and dimension of bringing the discussion on climate issues to Brazil. “Belém, in the state of Pará, will have its doors open to debate the Amazon, to discuss the climate in the world, to find solutions and I am grateful for the gesture of the federal government towards Belém, Pará and the Amazon”.

Colombia

Also on his Twitter profile, Lula expressed solidarity with the Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez, who, according to him, suffered “an unacceptable attempt at an attack, fortunately without success”.

“We need peace for the development of our dear South America”, he posted.

Yesterday (10), Márquez denounced, via social media, that his security team found explosives on the road leading to his home, in the municipality of Suárez, in the department of Cauca. The artifacts, according to the Colombian vice president, were detonated in a controlled manner by specialists.