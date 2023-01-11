Minister: PF has already drawn up 1,261 arrest and seizure notices of coup plotters

The chief minister of the Presidency’s Secretariat for Social Communication (Secom), Paulo Pimenta, said this Wednesday (11) via Twitter that the Federal Police (PF) has already drawn up 1,261 arrest and seizure notices as a result of the coup acts that took place. last Sunday (8). Until the beginning of the night of yesterday (10), there were 727 prisoners according to the PF.

The moment we are going through means that any gesture that goes against democracy is punished with the rigor of the law. Since Sunday, the PF has issued 1261 arrest and seizure notices. We will not tolerate terrorists attacking institutions. — Paulo Pimenta (@DeputadoFederal) January 11, 2023

“The moment we are going through means that any gesture that goes against democracy is punished with the rigor of the law”, highlighted Pimenta.

The PF reported that, on Monday (9), more than 1,500 people involved in anti-democratic acts were taken to the National Police Academy, in Brasília, following the determination of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

In the decision, the magistrate mentioned seven crimes that may have been committed by Bolsonarist militants, including crimes against the democratic rule of law and national sovereignty.

For humanitarian reasons, 599 detainees were released. The group included the elderly, people with health problems, people living on the streets, fathers and mothers with children.