BrazilBrazil

Minister: PF has already drawn up 1,261 arrest and seizure notices of coup plotters

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 50 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The chief minister of the Presidency’s Secretariat for Social Communication (Secom), Paulo Pimenta, said this Wednesday (11) via Twitter that the Federal Police (PF) has already drawn up 1,261 arrest and seizure notices as a result of the coup acts that took place. last Sunday (8). Until the beginning of the night of yesterday (10), there were 727 prisoners according to the PF.

“The moment we are going through means that any gesture that goes against democracy is punished with the rigor of the law”, highlighted Pimenta.

The PF reported that, on Monday (9), more than 1,500 people involved in anti-democratic acts were taken to the National Police Academy, in Brasília, following the determination of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

In the decision, the magistrate mentioned seven crimes that may have been committed by Bolsonarist militants, including crimes against the democratic rule of law and national sovereignty.

For humanitarian reasons, 599 detainees were released. The group included the elderly, people with health problems, people living on the streets, fathers and mothers with children.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 50 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Comlurb collects 22 tons of garbage in a dismantled camp in Rio

8 mins ago

Itamaraty formalizes Belém as a candidate to host COP30

29 mins ago

Intervenor says vandalism on Sunday was due to lack of command

1 hour ago

Monorail is partially paralyzed after displacement of concrete

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.