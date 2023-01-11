Intervenor says vandalism on Sunday was due to lack of command

The intervenor in public security in the Federal District, Ricardo Cappelli, said today (11) that it was because of a “lack of command” that it was not possible to contain the vandalism actions and the “terrorist postures” that occurred on the 8th. former Secretary of Public Security and former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres for what happened. Cappelli guaranteed that a similar situation will never be repeated in the country’s capital.

“What happened on Sunday was a lack of command and leadership. After Anderson Torres took over the secretariat, he dismissed a good part of the command, and traveled to the United States without being on vacation, since, according to the Official Gazette of the DF, his vacation would start on the 9th, after the event”, said the intervener.

Cappelli expressed “full confidence” in the security men of the Federal District to deal with the two demonstrations scheduled for this Wednesday (11). “Security is done with leadership and command. Today we have command and I have full confidence in the security men. This is the big difference from the previous demonstration,” he said.

According to the intervenor, all DF personnel were mobilized. There will also be the presence of the National Force and the support of the intelligence services. The interventor added that the team and command set up to monitor today’s demonstrations is the same that acted in the “exemplary operation” on January 1, the date of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s inauguration.

“I therefore want to transmit a message of tranquility to the population. There is no chance of repeating, in the federal capital, the unacceptable events of the last 8th”, she said. For strategic reasons, Cappelli did not reveal how many professionals were mobilized to act in security for today’s demonstrations.

Among the planned measures is the closure of the Esplanada dos Ministérios to the circulation of vehicles and the installation of barriers for search, in addition to blockade for demonstrators in the vicinity of the National Congress. “Everything will be done within the peaceful logic of the right to demonstrate”, explained Cappelli. “But free demonstration cannot be confused with terrorist postures again”, he warned.