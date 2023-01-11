Monorail is partially paralyzed after displacement of concrete

Line 15 – Silver of the subway, a monorail on an elevated track that connects the south zone to the east zone of the city of São Paulo, is paralyzed between Camilo Haddad and Vila Prudente stations. The rest of the line runs at reduced speed and only through one of the lanes.

According to Metrô, this morning (11th) a displacement of concrete between Vila Prudente and Oratório stations was identified. In addition to repairs, maintenance teams are working to prevent new material spills.

30 free buses were made available to serve passengers between Vila Prudente and Vila União stations.

In 2020, the monorail was stopped for three months, after the tires of one of the trains broke and fell from the elevated track into the street below. With the accident, the Canadian manufacturer Bombardier recommended the recall of the fleet of 23 trains for inspection.

According to Metrô, the problem was caused by a failure in the devices run flat, a system that allows trains to continue moving even with flat or flat tires. The line returned to operation after the issuance of a safety report by Bombardier.