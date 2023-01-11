Dino will send to Congress a proposal to strengthen the powers

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said today (11) that he will listen to specialists and carry out a public consultation on legislative proposals to strengthen the institutional performance of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary powers. According to Dino, the initiative is a reaction to the terrorist acts that took place last Sunday (8) in Brasília.

“Faced with the growth of terrorist acts in Brazil, including reaching the Federal District, the Ministry of Justice will listen to experts and carry out a public consultation on legislative proposals that strengthen the institutional performance of the Three Powers”, tweeted the minister.

He also said that the package with the legislative proposals will be forwarded to the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), at the beginning of the legislature, on February 1, 2023 .

“The package of legislative proposals for Democracy will be presented to the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber at the beginning of the legislature, as contribution to parliamentary debate about possible changes in laws”, he said.

Dino also spoke about the arrests made on Sunday and about the temporary and preventive arrest warrants, requested from the Judiciary. The minister took stock of the prisons and recalled that all prisoners are being forwarded to the courts, which will determine the responsibilities of those involved in the acts.

“A total of 1,261 arrest and seizure notices were drawn up by the Federal Police, in uninterrupted work in recent days. Thanks to the Federal Police teams. And also to the PMDF, PCDF, Experts, criminal police, defenders, firefighters and Samu, who were very important ”, he added.

new acts

The minister also addressed the call for new coup acts, scheduled for 6 pm this Wednesday (11) across the country. Dino said that the public safety intervenor in the Federal District, Ricardo Capelli, is adopting measures to maintain security.

“About undemocratic acts summoned for today, the intervenor in the public safety of the DF is adopting the measures that are incumbent on the local government regarding the capital. I am sure that the state governments will fully comply with the laws and the decision of the STF, ”he said.

This Wednesday (11), the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, ordered the public security forces across the country, including the military police, to prevent any attempt to block urban roads and highways or the occupation of public buildings. Anyone who fails to comply with the decision must be arrested in flagrante delicto.

Moraes complied with the request of the Attorney General of the Union, Jorge Messias, who last night (10) requested the measures, in view of the knowledge of the call for coup acts, scheduled for 6 pm this Wednesday (11) throughout the country. country. In the petition, the AGU attached flyers and messages from extremist groups on the Telegram messaging app.