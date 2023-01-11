STF has 5 votes to keep governor away and secretary arrested

The plenary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) began today (11) to judge whether to maintain the removal of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), as well as the arrest of the former district secretary of Public Security, Anderson Torres. The measures are a result of the invasion and extensive depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, last Sunday (8).

So far, in addition to the rapporteur, Alexandre de Moraes, ministers Gilmar Mendes, Edson Fachin, Cármen Lúcia and Dias Toffoli have voted to maintain the precautionary measures. The case is judged in a virtual plenary, and the other ministers have until 11:59 pm this Wednesday (11) to vote.

Ibaneis Rocha was removed from office by Moraes in the early hours of Monday (9), hours after the acts of vandalism that destroyed the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the STF headquarters, which are located in Praça dos Três Poderes, in the center of Brazilia.

In the same decision, the minister imposed a series of other measures, such as the dismantling of coup camps that asked for military intervention in front of Armed Forces units in different cities in the country, as well as the arrest in flagrante of Bolsonarist militants who did not withdraw from these locations. Such measures were also endorsed by the ministers who voted so far.

Former DF Justice Secretary Anderson Torres, in turn, was arrested by the minister yesterday afternoon (10). Moraes complied with the request of the Advocacy General of the Union (AGU), which pointed out the former secretary’s apparent connivance with the coup acts, since he would not have taken any action to protect public buildings, even having knowledge about the planning of criminal actions. .

Torres is still in the United States, where he went two days before the depredation in the center of the capital. Despite taking the job earlier this month, he said he had been away on vacation with his family. After his arrest was decreed, the former Secretary of Public Security of the DF, who is also a former Minister of Justice in the Jair Bolsonaro government, informed that he would return to Brazil to respond to the judicial process.

The Federal Police said they still do not know when Torres will arrive in Brazil. He must be arrested still at the airport. This Wednesday (11), a breakdown in the air system caused the cancellation of all flights in the US, which may have jeopardized the return of the former secretary, said the PF delegate in charge of the case, Rodrigo Teixeira, at a press conference. .

