Group for the defense of democracy will monitor the investigation of coup acts

The Attorney General’s Office created the Special Group for the Defense of Democracy (GEDD) to monitor the findings and investigations related to the anti-democratic acts that took place last Sunday (8) at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. The ordinance that creates the GEDD is published in the Official Gazette of this Wednesday (11).

According to the ordinance, signed by attorney general Jorge Messias, it will also be up to the group to file lawsuits and adopt measures for the preservation and compensation of damages to public property resulting from these anti-democratic acts.

The ordinance also establishes that the group’s activities include requests for breaches of bank, tax, telephone or data secrecy and other precautionary measures; administrative impropriety actions, even when dealing only with reimbursement; and the sharing of evidence in criminal actions, inquiries or administrative proceedings related to the facts, among others.

The anti-democratic acts of last Sunday culminated in the invasion and depredation of the National Congress, the Federal Supreme Court, and the Planalto Palace, located in Praça dos Três Poderes, in the center of Brasília.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

