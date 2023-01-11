BrazilBrazil

Defense Minister denies rumors of denunciation

Defense Minister José Múcio denied information that he had resigned. In a note released today (11) by the ministry, Múcio said that the information that circulated on social media is false.

“The Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro Filho, informs that he has not asked to resign from his position. The information circulating on social media is completely false,” says the note.

Last night (10), information circulated on social networks that Múcio would deliver his resignation letter to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The reason would be the repercussions on the role of the ministry in the demobilization of the extremists’ camp in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília, and also in the confrontation of the terrorist acts of last Sunday.

In addition to denying the resignation, the minister called on society to help Lula govern the country.

“It’s time for responsible people to come together to help President Lula govern,” he declared.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

