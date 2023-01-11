SP makes R$ 11 million available for cities affected by the rains

The government of São Paulo released R$ 11.1 million to 20 municipalities that suffered damage caused by the rains of recent weeks. Agreements with local governments provide for measures such as the recovery of retaining walls, bridges and the removal of silting from rivers.

The government received requests for emergency works in the cities of Amparo, Araraquara, Brotas, Caieiras, Cajamar, Capivari, Dois Córregos, Franco da Rocha, Indaiatuba, Jacupiranga, Juquitiba, Laranjal Paulista, Monte Mor, Morungaba, Porto Ferreira, Rafard, São Carlos , Socorro, São José do Barreiro and Santo Antônio.

Among the cities affected, eight have already declared a state of emergency. For the municipalities of Capivari, Monte Mor, Porto Ferreira, Rafard and Amparo, the state government also offered humanitarian aid, providing mattresses, blankets, basic food baskets and hygiene and cleaning items.

Araraquara

In Araraquara, in the interior of the state, six people from the same family died after the asphalt of an avenue gave way and the car they were in fell into a stream. The city received on Sunday (8) the visit of the president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.