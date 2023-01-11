Flights begin to resume in the US after system failure

Flights from the United States (USA) were slowly resuming on Wednesday (11) after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) moved to fix an overnight system outage that impacted thousands of flights.

The FAA had ordered airlines to stop all domestic departures after its pilot alert system for air missions was turned off.

Management said departures were resuming at Newark (New Jersey) and Atlanta airports “due to air traffic congestion in those areas. We expect departures to resume at other airports by 9:00 am (New York time)”.

Flights already airborne were allowed to continue to their destinations.

US President Joe Biden has been informed about the FAA system outage, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this time, but the president has called for an investigation, she said.

The FAA said it was working to restore a system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes in airport facilities and procedures, which had stopped processing up-to-date information.

“The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notam (Notice to Air Missions) system after disruption. While some functions are starting to come back online, National Air System operations remain limited,” the FAA said on Twitter.

A total of 32,578 flights were delayed as of 8:07 am (New York time), the report showed. site flight tracking service from FlightAware, without giving reasons. Another 409 entering, entering or leaving the country were also cancelled.

Shares of US airlines fell in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

A Notam is a notice containing information essential to personnel involved in flight operations, but not known early enough to be disseminated by other means.

The information can be up to 200 pages long for long haul international flights and can include things like runway closures, bird hazard warnings and construction obstacles.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.