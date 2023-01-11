AGU and PGR ask for measures against coup acts scheduled for today

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) and the Attorney General’s Office filed requests with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for security measures to be imposed to protect public buildings and prevent the blocking of urban roads and highways. The measures were requested in view of the knowledge of coup demonstrations scheduled for today (11) by extremist groups.

The requests are signed by the Attorney General of the Union, Jorge Messias, and by the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos, coordinator of the Criminal Chamber of the Federal Public Ministry. Both attached pamphlets and messages reporting a “mega-demonstration” by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro called for this Wednesday (11), at 6 pm, in all the country’s capitals, with the stated objective of “resuming the power in the country”.

The call also circulates in groups on the Telegram messaging app. In the petition, the AGU attached the names of people and groups identified spreading the call for the coup. The agency warned that the country “is on the verge of a serious situation”, similar to that observed last Sunday (8), when radicals invaded and largely destroyed the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). ), public buildings located in Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília.

“What can be seen from the post above is a new attempt to threaten the Democratic State of Law, which must be safeguarded and protected, avoiding the abuse of the right of assembly, used as an illegal and unconstitutional enclosure for true acts that attack the Democratic State of Law”, wrote the Advocate General of the Union.

right of manifestation

Jorge Messias sent the request to STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is the rapporteur of an action for non-compliance with a fundamental precept (ADPF) regarding the blocking of roads in truck driver demonstrations, opened in 2018. The AGU argued that the request deals with the same theme: the abuse of the right to demonstrate.

He asked for the temporary restriction of the right to demonstrate so that it would be prohibited to block traffic on urban roads and highways in the country and prevent radicals from accessing public buildings, under penalty of a fine of BRL 20,000 per hour in case of non-compliance per person. individual, and R$ 100,000 in the case of any legal entity involved.

The AGU also asked that the federal and state executives be notified, in particular the Security forces, so that they prevent any blockage of traffic and invasion of public buildings in the national territory. The body also requested that any person who fails to comply with the eventual decision of the Supreme Court be arrested in flagrante delicto.

scam accounts

Another request from the body was for Telegram to be forced to block the accounts and groups listed by the AGU as propagators of the coup call.

The Attorney General’s Office also requested that the competent authorities be notified, as well as that the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the military police proceed with the identification and blocking of all vehicles that are used in anti-democratic acts.

The PGR also asked for the activation of the National Force and that “the intelligence agencies and the Federal Police promote the survey and follow-up of any demonstrations, adopting the appropriate investigative measures”.