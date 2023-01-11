Ministers of Indigenous Peoples and Racial Equality are sworn in today

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that the inauguration of the Ministers of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, and of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, will contribute to the government’s actions aimed at “inclusion, opportunity and respect” for the country’s citizens. The ceremonies will take place today (11), at 5 pm, at the Planalto Palace.

The inauguration of the two ministers was scheduled for the beginning of the week. However, in view of the terrorist attacks against the headquarters of the Three Powers last Sunday (8), they were postponed until today.

Education

On his Twitter account, Lula spoke about yesterday’s meeting with the ministers of Education, Camilo Santana, and Health, Nísia Trindade. According to the president, the conversation covered “the first actions” of the government in those areas. “We are going to work to increase school lunches and resume vaccination campaigns. Working to get the country back.”

At the end of the meeting, Santana said that the preparation of a study on the funds to be allocated to the National School Feeding Program, which has not been transferred for six years, was authorized.

According to the minister, Lula intends to announce an increase in these resources by February – before, therefore, the start of the school year. Santana added that the president also intends to resume work at day care centers, schools and other teaching institutes, paralyzed due to lack of transfers of federal funds.