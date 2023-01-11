Retail sales fall 0.6% in November, says IBGE

The volume of sales in the Brazilian retail trade fell by 0.6% from October to November 2022. This is the first drop since July last year (-0.2%) and came after an increase of 0.3% in the passage from September to October. The data are from the Monthly Survey of Commerce (PMC), released today (11) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

With the result, the sector is at the same level as June 2022, and 3.6% below the series record, which occurred in November 2020.

Retail, however, showed increases in the quarterly moving average (0.3%), in comparison with November 2021 (1.5%), in the accumulated of the year (1.1%) and in the accumulated of 12 months (0 .6%).

In November, six among eight surveyed activities had a reduction in the volume of sales: fuels and lubricants (-5.4%); office, computer and communication equipment and material (-3.4%); books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-2.7%); fabrics, apparel and footwear (-0.8%); other articles for personal and domestic use (-0.3%); in addition to hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-0.2%).

The sector’s nominal revenue dropped 0.3% in the period, but grew 10.5% compared to November 2021, 14.6% in the year and 14.1% in the 12 months.

expanded retail

Expanded retail, which includes construction materials, vehicles and auto parts, also fell by 0.6%, despite increases of 0.4% in vehicles and parts and 3% in construction materials.

But unlike retail trade, broad retail fell in comparison with November 2021 (-1.4%), accumulated in the year (-0.6%) and accumulated in 12 months (-0.8%).

Broad retail revenue decreased by 0.2% compared to October, but increased by 7.7% compared to November 2021, 13% in the year and 12.8% in the 12 months.