Peru mourns rising death toll of protesters

A three-day period of mourning began in southern Peru on Tuesday (10), after 17 more people were killed in the most violent day of protests since demonstrations began in December against the overthrow of former President Pedro Castillo.

In southeast Puno, the period of mourning comes as the country’s prime minister, Alberto Otárola, must appear before the opposition-dominated congress, seeking a vote of confidence in his cabinet – a constitutional requirement to lead a new government.

Otárola lamented the deaths on Monday night (9) and said that the unrest was caused by organized attacks financed by dirty money, on a day in which at least 68 civilians and 75 police officers were injured, according to the local ombudsman.

The protests have left a total of 39 dead so far in different parts of Peru.

Authorities asked prosecutors on Monday to open investigations against those responsible.

Protesters continue to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, constitutional changes and Castillo’s release.

Castillo is serving 18 months in pretrial detention while being investigated for “rebellion” after trying to shut down Congress, a charge he denies.

Local media footage showed looting of businesses in Puno on Monday night, and the nearby Juliaca airport remained closed yesterday.

