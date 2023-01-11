RJ: fixed injunction fine of BRL 100,000 for those who block BR-040

Citizens who promote or incite roadblocks on the Washington Luiz Highway (BR-040) will be subject to a fine of R$100,000. The value was set in a preliminary decision signed this Tuesday (10) by Judge Eduardo Horta Maciel and is valid for the area covered by the 2nd Federal Court of Duque de Caxias.

The decision was made at the request of Concer, the concessionaire that manages around 180 kilometers of the BR-040 in the stretch that connects Minas Gerais to Rio de Janeiro. The request was presented in the face of threats from radicals detected in messages on social networks. These are calls for the closure of the highway at the access points to the Duque de Caxias Refinery (Reduc), with the aim of affecting the fuel supply to the population.

The messages are shared by radical supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who are not satisfied with the result of the 2022 elections and are trying to articulate actions to change the situation. Mobilizations have taken place in the country since Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated the then president, who was running for re-election. Roads were closed and camps were organized in front of several military buildings to demand the intervention of the Armed Forces.

The most radical action took place last Sunday (8), in Brasília, when thousands of people invaded and destroyed the Planalto Palace and the headquarters of the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). More than a thousand people were arrested.

When answering Concer’s claim, Judge Eduardo Horta Maciel pointed out that there is evidence that acts to disturb public order on the BR-040 were summoned by social networks. “Such acts would be added to the regrettably witnessed in Brazilia, which had the clear purpose of causing the disruption of the constitutional order and the legitimately constituted powers.”

Maciel pointed out that the attempt to jeopardize fuel supply is an attack against the safety of public utility services, a crime typified by the Penal Code in Article 265. “It is also part of democratic learning that extremist threats find serious responses from the appropriate security agencies in advance, still in their infancy, and should not wait for them to leave the virtual environment for preventive measures to be taken,” added the magistrate. .

In addition to fixing the fine, the judge authorized in advance the removal of any roadblocks and the use of police force, if necessary. Also according to the decision, the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro and the Federal Highway Police must identify those responsible for any acts. In case of omission, the agents involved will be held accountable.