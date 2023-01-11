WHO asks travelers to wear masks against new variant of covid-19

Countries should assess and recommend that passengers wear face masks on long-haul flights due to the rapid spread of the latest omicron subvariant of COVID-19 in the United States (US), World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Tuesday. fair (10).

In an interview, the experts also informed that in Europe, the XBB.1.5 subvariant was detected in small numbers, but growing.

Passengers should be advised to wear face masks in high-risk environments such as long-haul flights, said WHO Senior Emergency Officer for Europe Catherine Smallwood. “This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread transmission of COVID-19.”

XBB.1.5 – the most transmissible Omicron subvariant detected so far – was responsible for 27.6% of cases of the disease in the United States in the week ended January 7th.

It was unclear whether the XBB.1.5 subvariant would cause its own wave of global infections. Current vaccines continue to protect against severe symptoms, hospitalization and death, experts say.

“Countries need to look at the evidence base for pre-departure testing,” and if any sort of action is considered, “travel measures must be implemented in a non-discriminatory manner,” Smallwood said.

This does not mean that the agency has recommended testing for US passengers at this stage, added the WHO representative.

Measures that can be taken include genomic surveillance and monitoring of passengers from other countries, as long as this does not involve diverting resources from domestic surveillance systems.

