France: Police arrest knife attack suspect at Gare du Nord

The suspect in the knife attack, which took place this Wednesday (11) in Paris and left at least five people injured, has been arrested by police. The suspect in the stabbing, for an undetermined reason, was detained by the security forces.

At least five people were injured in the attack at the Gare du Nord railway terminus before police fired and arrested the attacker, who also suffered injuries.

The attacks, the cause of which is still being investigated, took place around 6:45 am (local time). A security perimeter was set up at the terminal. The assailant was treated on the spot by emergency services.

An investigation has been opened for “attempted murder”, according to the French press.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin released a message on Twitter. He thanked the security forces for their courageous response and effectiveness.

Darmanin was at the scene shortly after 9am (local time), as were Paris Police Chief Laurent Nuñez and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The state railway company explained that the injured were taken out of the station shortly after the emergency services arrived. The area was cordoned off, but rail service continued to function normally.

Gare du Nord is the terminus of numerous suburban, national and international train connections, especially the Thalys Paris-Brussels and the Eurostar Paris–London.

