SP: Work Support Center offers 700 job openings

The São Paulo City Hall Support Center for Work and Entrepreneurship (Cate) has open selection processes for 700 job vacancies in partner companies in the city of São Paulo and the metropolitan region.

They are placed in different areas for different profiles, which include people who are entering the job market or specialized professionals. Entries can be made until today (11), at 18h. To apply, the worker must go to one of the 26 units of Cate or access the portal online.

“This week there is a large volume of vacancies and our teams are organized to take advantage of this flow at the beginning of the year and help workers. It is a period when many companies are starting to hire and even those who have been idle for a long time have a good chance of getting a job”, highlighted the municipal secretary of Economic Development and Labor, Aline Cardoso.

Vacancies are being offered in the administrative, technical, health, food, construction and maintenance areas. The highest volume occurs in positions in the retail and services sectors.

To enroll, you must have your Identity Card, CPF and Work Card.