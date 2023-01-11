Moraes determines the arrest of Anderson Torres

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered today (10) the arrest of the former commander of the Military Police of the Federal District, Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira, and of the former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Anderson Torres.

Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira was responsible for the troop that acted during the anti-democratic acts this Sunday (8) against Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Supreme Court.

Vieira is no longer in charge of the corporation. He was exonerated yesterday (9) by the intervenor appointed to the Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decreed federal intervention in public security in the DF and the removal of Governor Ibaneis Rocha for a period of 90 days, determined by minister.

In the decision, Moraes also ordered the arrest of former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Security for the DF Anderson Torres.

The arrests were requested by the Federal Police, which pointed out the omission and connivance of the local authorities in controlling the acts, which occurred, according to the corporation, with the consent of those responsible for public safety in the Federal District.

The PF cited the absence of police from the Shock Battalion, authorization for around 100 buses to enter Brasília and inaction regarding the deactivation of the camp in front of the Army barracks.

By accepting the arrest requests, Moraes said that the measure is necessary in view of strong indications that those investigated were “conniving” with those who carried out the acts of invasion.

“The existence of a criminal organization, whose acts have been taking place regularly for months, including in the Federal District, is a strong indication of the connivance and acquiescence of the Public Power with the crimes committed, revealing the serious compromise of public order and the possibility of repetition of similar acts if the circumstances remain the same”, wrote the minister.

Moraes reaffirmed that democracy will not be shaken by the acts. “Absolutely everyone will be held civil, political and criminally responsible for acts that threaten democracy, the rule of law and institutions, including willful connivance – by action or omission – motivated by ideology, money, weakness, cowardice, ignorance, bad faith or bad karatism”, he concluded.

This Tuesday, PF vehicles visited Anderson Torres’ house in Brasília.

There is no confirmation whether the former minister is in the residence. Earlier this week, Torres told the press that he was on vacation in the United States.

Through social networks, Anderson Torres said that he will return to Brazil to present himself to Justice and take care of his defense. “I have always based my actions on ethics and legality. I believe in Brazilian justice and the strength of institutions. I am sure the truth will prevail,” he declared.

Today (10/01), I received news that Min Alexandre de Moraes of the STF ordered my arrest and authorized a search of my residence. I made the decision to interrupt my vacation and return to Brazil. I will present myself to justice and take care of my defense. — Anderson Torres (@andersongtorres) January 10, 2023

Matter updated At 20:52 to add the position of former DF Justice Secretary Anderson Torres.